Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Inactive for Thanksgiving contest
Spaight (ankle) is listed as inactive for Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This isn't much of a surprise as Spaight was unable to practice all week. In his absence, expect Josh Harvey-Clemons and Zach Vigil to both receive healthy snap counts.
