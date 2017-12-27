Spaight was held out of practice Wednesday with an ankle injury and an illness.

Spaight has been nursing the ankle issue since late November, but has only missed one game as a result. The illness is a newer concern for the linebacker, but so long as he's able to return to practice in some capacity Thursday and Friday, Spaight will have a good shot at suiting up Sunday against the Giants. With inside linebacker Zach Brown (knee/Achilles) missing the Redskins' last two games -- and trending toward a third absence in Week 17 -- Spaight has picked up extra snaps and generated 16 tackles over that span.