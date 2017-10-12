Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Not on Wednesday's injury report
Spaight (ribs) is not present on Wednesday's injury report.
Spaight exited the Redskins' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs but appears fully recovered after the team's bye week. The 24-year-old will likely resume his role as a rotational inside linebacker and special teams contributor if he remains healthy.
