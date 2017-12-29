Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for season finale
Spaight (ankle, illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Spaight's only practice this week was a limited session on Friday, so his status for the season finale is truly up in the air. The 24-year-old has dealt with the ankle injury since late November but has only missed one game, and shouldn't be expected to sit until officially ruled out or deemed inactive.
More News
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Gets green light for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Inactive for Thanksgiving contest•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...