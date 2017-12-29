Spaight (ankle, illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Spaight's only practice this week was a limited session on Friday, so his status for the season finale is truly up in the air. The 24-year-old has dealt with the ankle injury since late November but has only missed one game, and shouldn't be expected to sit until officially ruled out or deemed inactive.

