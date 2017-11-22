Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Week 12
Spaight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Spaight was listed as a non-participant in each of the Redskins' three practice reports this week, which suggests he may be trending toward sitting out the Thanksgiving Day contest. If that's the case, Josh Harvey-Clemons or Zach Vigil would likely be called upon to start at the inside linebacker spot alongside Zach Brown (Achilles), according to Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site.
