Redskins' Mason Foster: Active for Monday
Foster (shoulder) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
Foster was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, and will suit up for his first game action since dislocating his shoulder Week 2. The 28-year-old should resume his usual role at inside linebacker since there has been no mention of a limited snap count.
