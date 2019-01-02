Foster was a 16-game starter in 2018, piling up a team-high 133 tackles while playing 98.2 percent of the defensive snaps.

Foster did add two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a sack, but he's a tackle compiler more so than a true playmaker at inside linebacker. He should be back in 2019 for the second season of a two-year, $4 million contract, but it won't come as a huge surprise if Washington tries to find a replacement for his every-down role, potentially seeking a linebacker with better coverage skills.