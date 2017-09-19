Play

Foster is considered day-to-day with a dislocated shoulder, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

The diagnosis gives the impression he'll be available for next week when the Redskins play host to the Raiders, but we'll still have to wait and see how he holds up in practice this week. Assuming he avoids any setback, Foster looks like he'll suit up at the very minimum.

