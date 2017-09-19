Redskins' Mason Foster: Day-to-day with shoulder ailment
Foster is considered day-to-day with a dislocated shoulder, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
The diagnosis gives the impression he'll be available for next week when the Redskins play host to the Raiders, but we'll still have to wait and see how he holds up in practice this week. Assuming he avoids any setback, Foster looks like he'll suit up at the very minimum.
More News
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Early exit with shoulder injury•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Notches 17 tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Notches 13 tackles in Week 15 loss•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Posts 12 tackles in win•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Records five tackles in Week 3 victory•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...