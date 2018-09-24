Foster recorded 10 tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 31-17 win over Green Bay.

Foster has now recorded 22 tackles over the past two weeks. As long as he can continue producing at the level he has the past couple weeks he'll be a viable IDP option. He'll have a week off due to the Redskins' bye before returning for a Monday night matchup with New Orleans in Week 5.

