Foster logged 11 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed across 60 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Foster was all over the field on Sunday, leading the team in tackles and playing 98 percent of the defensive snaps. However, his big play of the game came in the second quarter, when he deflected an Andrew Luck pass that was intercepted by D.J. Swearinger. Foster's increased snap count in Week 2 will help to boost his IDP value, especially if he can consistently produce at the same level.