Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles Week 10
Foster recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Foster and the Redskins' defense played well Sunday, holding the Buccaneers to just three points. Foster is on pace for a career-high in tackles for a season, so long as he can remain healthy. Looking ahead, Foster and the Redskins will take on the Texans in Week 11.
More News
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Leads team in tackles•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles again•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Limited to 37 snaps•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Back in game action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...