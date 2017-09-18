Redskins' Mason Foster: Early exit with shoulder injury
Foster left Sunday's game against the Rams with a shoulder injury.
The severity of Foster's injury is currently unknown, and the team likely will provide an update on the linebacker's status during this week of practice. With a great start to his 2017 campaign, losing Foster for any amount of time would be a big hit to the Redskins' defense.
