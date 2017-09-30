Play

The Redskins have officially listed Foster (shoulder) as questionable for Monday's matchup versus the Chiefs, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Foster injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Rams, and was sidelined for their subsequent game against the Raiders as a result. His presence at practice throughout the week is cause for optimism regarding his status for Monday, but a final decision is unlikely to be made until closer to game time. Will Compton would presumably fill in for Foster should he ultimately be ruled out.

