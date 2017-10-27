Foster will have surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Foster has been playing on the torn labrum, but it appears as though the pain ultimately became too much to manage. So, to prevent any further damage, the linebacker will undergo what is believed to be season-ending surgery. Both Will Compton and Martrell Spaight are expected to take on additional snaps at inside linebacker in Foster's absence.