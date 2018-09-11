Foster had five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 24-6 win over Arizona, playing 37 of 53 defensive snaps.

If Week 1 is any indication, the Washington linebacking corps could be a disappointment in terms of IDP value. The team took Foster and Zach Brown off the field in some passing situations, using Josh Harvey-Clemons and Zach Vigil instead. Foster isn't a recommended IDP option for Week 2 against the Colts.