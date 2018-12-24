Foster tallied nine tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup during Saturday's loss to Tennessee.

Foster arguably put together his best performance of the season despite not getting to double-digit tackles like he's done on six occasions in 2018. However, he's up to just 2.5 sacks over the past five seasons and has now gotten his hands on just four passes this year, so don't expect the linebacker to make another multi-category stat line when the Redskins take on the Eagles in the regular-season finale next Sunday.