Foster will receive a second opinion on his dislocated shoulder this week and appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foster injured his shoulder while picking off a pass to seal the Redskins' win over the Rams in Week 2. The linebacker is still holding out hope that a second opinion will reveal his injury isn't quite as severe, but the Redskins seem destined to be without his services in Week 3. Foster's likely absence could open up a starting role for rookie second-round pick Ryan Anderson.