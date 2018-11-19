Redskins' Mason Foster: Notches interception in loss
Foster recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), an interception, and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Foster has piled up tackles this season, recording 10 or more in six games thus far. His interception and fumble recovery made Sunday his best game of the year. He'll look to continue his quality play as the Redskins take on the Cowboys in Week 12.
More News
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles Week 10•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Leads team in tackles•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles again•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Limited to 37 snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...