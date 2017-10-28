The Redskins officially placed Foster (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Foster has been playing through a torn labrum and will likely undergo surgery in the near future. Martell Spaight and Will Compton should both see increased workloads at inside linebacker with Foster officially out on injured reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 8 Rankings Breakdown

    With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...