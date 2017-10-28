Redskins' Mason Foster: Officially lands on IR
The Redskins officially placed Foster (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Foster has been playing through a torn labrum and will likely undergo surgery in the near future. Martell Spaight and Will Compton should both see increased workloads at inside linebacker with Foster officially out on injured reserve.
