Foster recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

While Eli Manning diced up the Redskins defense for three touchdowns on just 14 completions, it wasn't until he was replaced by backup Kyle Lauletta that Washington was able to look halfway decent on the defensive end. Foster picked off Lauletta to earn his second interception of the year, both of which have come in the last four weeks. The Redskins will look to get back on track against the Jaguars on Sunday.