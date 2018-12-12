Redskins' Mason Foster: Picks off second pass
Foster recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.
While Eli Manning diced up the Redskins defense for three touchdowns on just 14 completions, it wasn't until he was replaced by backup Kyle Lauletta that Washington was able to look halfway decent on the defensive end. Foster picked off Lauletta to earn his second interception of the year, both of which have come in the last four weeks. The Redskins will look to get back on track against the Jaguars on Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Notches interception in loss•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles Week 10•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Leads team in tackles•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles again•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Double-digit tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...