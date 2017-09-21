Foster (shoulder) took part in Thursday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Foster suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Redskins' Week 2 win over the Rams that seemed likely to threaten his availability for the Week 3 tilt with the Raiders, but that may no longer be the case. The linebacker practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, and his presence on the field for a second straight day suggests that he could be trending toward playing Sunday. The team will likely continue to evaluate Foster on a day-to-day basis before offering more formal clarity on his status for Week 3 following its final practice of the week Friday.