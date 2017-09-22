Redskins' Mason Foster: Questionable to play
Foster (shoulder) is questionable to play Sunday against the Raiders.
Foster dislocated his shoulder last week against the Rams but had it popped back in on the sidelines and ultimately returned to the game sporting a harness on the afflicted area. If he isn't given the green light to play Sunday, look for Will Compton to assume an expanded role.
More News
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Practices again Thursday•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Not expected to play in Week 3•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Day-to-day with shoulder ailment•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Early exit with shoulder injury•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Mason Foster: Notches 17 tackles in loss•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...