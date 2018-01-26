Redskins' Mason Foster: Re-signs with Redskins
Foster re-signed with the Redskins on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Foster played through a torn labrum before being placed on injured reserve following Week 7. The eighth-year linebacker should have a role cut out for him in the Redskins' defense next season given that he can get healthy.
