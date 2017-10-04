Redskins' Mason Foster: Seven tackles Monday
Foster recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Foster didn't appear to be slowed down by a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice all of last week, as the inside linebacker put together a solid performance Monday night. He'll now get a chance to rest the injured shoulder as the team enters their bye week, which will hopefully leave Foster in full health for Week 6's tilt with the 49ers.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...