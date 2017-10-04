Play

Foster recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

Foster didn't appear to be slowed down by a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice all of last week, as the inside linebacker put together a solid performance Monday night. He'll now get a chance to rest the injured shoulder as the team enters their bye week, which will hopefully leave Foster in full health for Week 6's tilt with the 49ers.

