Redskins' Matt Flanagan: Catches on at end of season
Flanagan finished his rookie season with one catch for 14 yards in three games.
The undrafted rookie out of Pitt didn't survive the preseason in Washington but eventually joined the 53-man roster when Jordan Reed (foot) and Vernon Davis (concussion) were unavailable in December. Flanagan will need to battle for a roster spot in 2019, presumably hoping to land a job as a blocking-focused No. 3 tight end.
