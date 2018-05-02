Redskins' Matt Flanagan: Inks deal as UDFA

Flanagan signed with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Flanagan suited up in eight games for Pittsburgh in 2017, and he hauled in 17 passes for 160 yards and zero touchdowns. The 23-year-old stands at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, but his lack of production signals a run-blocking tight end.

