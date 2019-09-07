Flanagan (undisclosed) has landed on the Redskins' injured reserve &#8203;per the NFL's official transaction log.

Flanagan was waived/injured by the team, but went unclaimed on the wire. He will now spend the season on IR unless he can reach an injury settlement once his heath returns to par.

