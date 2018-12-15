Redskins' Matt Flanagan: Signs with Redskins
Flanagan signed a contract with the Redskins on Saturday.
Flanagan signed with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie in May but failed to survive roster cutdowns. The 23-year-old rejoins the team with starting tight end Jordan Reed (foot) ruled out for Sunday's game, and should serve as the team's No. 3 tight end while Reed is sidelined.
