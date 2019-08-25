Flanagan (undisclosed) was part of the rehab group at Sunday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's likely that Flanagan is just dealing with normal bumps and bruises of training camp. As long as the 24-year-old is sidelined, expect J.P. Holtz and Jeremy Sprinkle to receive the bulk of the depth reps at tight end.