Redskins' Matt Jones: Two carries in loss

Jones carried the ball twice for four yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

Jones managed to squeeze in some reps late in the fourth quarter, but failed to turn heads with his two opportunities. It appears as if Washington is fully committed to moving ahead with the likes of Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine, leaving Jones - the starter a year ago at this time - simply competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.