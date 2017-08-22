Redskins' Matt Jones: Two carries in loss
Jones carried the ball twice for four yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Jones managed to squeeze in some reps late in the fourth quarter, but failed to turn heads with his two opportunities. It appears as if Washington is fully committed to moving ahead with the likes of Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine, leaving Jones - the starter a year ago at this time - simply competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Spotted at team facility•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Won't take part in OTAs•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Time could be up in Washington•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Available on trade market•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Could get another chance with team•
-
Redskins' Matt Jones: Not expected to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...