Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Absent from practice
Ioannidis (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Ioannidis has missed two straight practice sessions since exiting Sunday's loss to the Titans due to a hamstring issue. If Ioannidis were to sit out Week 17, Caleb Brantley would slot into the starting lineup versus the Eagles.
