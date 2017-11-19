Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Active Sunday
Ionnidis (hand) is active for Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the Saints.
Ionnidis sat out the Redskins' past two games after undergoing hand surgery. He'll be playing despite being limited in practice throughout the week, and should have at least a minor role along the defensive line.
