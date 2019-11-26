Play

Ioannidis had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against Detroit.

Ioannidis now has 5.5 sacks through 11 games and may be able to eclipse his career high of 7.5 sacks. The 25-year-old played 81 percent of defensive snaps Sunday and should continue to see a heavy workload Week 13 at Carolina.

