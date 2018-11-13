Ioannidis recorded one sack across 43 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Ioannidis now has four sacks over the past three games and has seven sacks on the season. His 43 defensive snaps (62 percent) were the most among Redskins' defensive lineman. He'll look to continue his sack streak Sunday against the Texans, who have given up 30 sacks on the season -- sixth most in the league.

