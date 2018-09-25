Ioannidis racked up two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Packers.

Ioannidis has a sack in every game this season and is tied for third in the NFL in that category. The 24-year-old defensive tackle had accumulated just 4.5 sacks in 24 career games entering the year, so we may be witnessing his break out.

