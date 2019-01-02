Ioannidis (hamstring) finished the 2018 season with 31 tackles (23 solo) and 7.5 sacks in 14 games.

Ioannidis did his damage on just 439 snaps, while fellow defensive linemen Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen both approached 800. The Redskins have Ioannidis under team control for one more season, and while he's done his part to earn a long-term extension, the team has already devoted considerable resources to its defensive front, including first-round picks on Payne and Allen. That's not to say there won't be discussions about an extension, but it won't come as any surprise if Ioannidis simply plays out the final year of his contract and then cashes in elsewhere during the 2020 offseason. He should have plenty of time to recover from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Week 17.

