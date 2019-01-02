Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Breaks out for 7.5 sacks
Ioannidis (hamstring) finished the 2018 season with 31 tackles (23 solo) and 7.5 sacks in 14 games.
Ioannidis did his damage on just 439 snaps, while fellow defensive linemen Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen both approached 800. The Redskins have Ioannidis under team control for one more season, and while he's done his part to earn a long-term extension, the team has already devoted considerable resources to its defensive front, including first-round picks on Payne and Allen. That's not to say there won't be discussions about an extension, but it won't come as any surprise if Ioannidis simply plays out the final year of his contract and then cashes in elsewhere during the 2020 offseason. He should have plenty of time to recover from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Week 17.
More News
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Officially considered questionable•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Absent from practice•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Doubtful to return Saturday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Ready for Saturday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Suiting up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...