Ioannidis (knee) is also nursing a sprained ankle and is considered week-to-week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It was reported yesterday that Ioannidis was still on track for the regular season opener, but the Redskins are going to be taking it one week at a time with the defensive end give he is nursing multiple injuries. Chances are Ioannidis is held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.

