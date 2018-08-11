Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Considered week-to-week
Ioannidis (knee) is also nursing a sprained ankle and is considered week-to-week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It was reported yesterday that Ioannidis was still on track for the regular season opener, but the Redskins are going to be taking it one week at a time with the defensive end give he is nursing multiple injuries. Chances are Ioannidis is held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.
More News
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: To miss some time•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Suffers knee injury in preseason opener•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Practicing through injury•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Taking part in practice•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Hurts ankle Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...