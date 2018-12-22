Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Doubtful to return Saturday
Ioannidis (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Saturday's contest against the Titans.
Ioannidis was listed as questionable with a shin injury heading into Saturday's game, but it appears the defensive end will leave with a different ailment when it's all said and done. Ioannidis did have a handful of quarterback pressures throughout the contest prior to the injury.
