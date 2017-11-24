Ioannidis (hand) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ioannidis compiled 3.5 sacks through his first five games, but he has yet to notch another once since. Thursday night will be a good opportunity against a poor Giants' offensive front. However, until he can prove himself worthy again, fantasy owners should stay away from the defensive end with a low floor.