Ioannidis suffered an ankle injury Thursday against the Giants and is questionable to return.

Ioannidis was seeing an increased snap count with Terrell McClain (toe) inactive. However, if Ioannidis can't return, the Redskins will be awfully skimp on their defensive front, and Anthony Lanier will take a bulk of the snaps at defensive end.

