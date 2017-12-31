Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Injures knee Sunday
Ioannidis exited Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Giants with a knee injury.
Ioannidis sustained the injury in the second half and was designated questionable to return, but was able to leave the field under his own power.
