Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Leads team in sacks
Ioannidis played all 16 games in 2019, piling up 64 tackles (42 solo) and a team-high 8.5 sacks.
Ioannidis also led the team in quarterback hits (16) and played the most defensive snaps (826, 73 percent) of any of Washington's defensive linemen. He, Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne formed a solid trio up front in a 3-4 scheme, while the linebackers and defensive backs played at a much lower level. In any case, Ioannidis looks like one of the top bargains on a subpar roster, with 2020 marking the first season of the three-year, $21.75 million extension he signed this past April. A new coaching staff could mix things up, but it's a pretty safe bet that Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio will view Ioannidis as one of their building blocks. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has 20.5 sacks in 44 games over the past three years.
