Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Leads team in tackles
Ioannidis had nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.
It's somewhat unusual for a defensive end to rack up so many tackles, but the 49ers ran the ball 39 times and averaged only 3.5 YPC, providing Ioannidis plenty of opportunities. The 24-year-old has 34 tackles (21 solo) and 2.5 sacks through seven games.
