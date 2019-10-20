Ioannidis had nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.

It's somewhat unusual for a defensive end to rack up so many tackles, but the 49ers ran the ball 39 times and averaged only 3.5 YPC, providing Ioannidis plenty of opportunities. The 24-year-old has 34 tackles (21 solo) and 2.5 sacks through seven games.