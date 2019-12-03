Ioannidis had three tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Ioannidis played a season-low 63 percent of defensive snaps, but that didn't prevent him from bringing down Kyle Allen twice Sunday. The 25-year-old tied his career high with 7.5 sacks and also has 52 tackles (33 solo) through 12 games.