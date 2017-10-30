Ioannidis will undergo surgery on his fractured hand and will be out at least one week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Ioannidis suffered the fracture in Sunday's loss to the cowboys and could miss the next two games depending on how his recovery goes. The Redskins now face serious depth issues on the defensive line, with Anthony Lanier the only healthy reserve defensive end on the active roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories