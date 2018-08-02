Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Practicing through injury
Ioannidis has been participating in practices despite having turf toe, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Ioannidis was called a hard-nosed, tenacious player by head coach Jay Gruden for his ability to tough it out through his injury. The third-year defensive tackle is coming off of a 27 tackle campaign that included 4.5 sacks, impressive numbers given his position. The selection of Da'Ron Payne (ankle) in the first round of the NFL Draft in April may have pushed Ioannidis down the depth chart slightly, but he's been getting starters reps in camp while Payne has been sidelined. Look for Ioannidis to remain a significant part of the Redskins' defensive front so long as he can remain on the field in 2018.
