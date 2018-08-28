Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Practicing Tuesday
Ioannidis (knee, ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Ioannidis has been sidelined since the preseason opener when he suffered a knee injury and was forced to leave the contest. After nearly a month off, Ioannidis looks to be back to practice in full, which bodes well for his status for the start of the regular season.
