Ioannidis (knee, ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Ioannidis has been sidelined since the preseason opener when he suffered a knee injury and was forced to leave the contest. After nearly a month off, Ioannidis looks to be back to practice in full, which bodes well for his status for the start of the regular season.

