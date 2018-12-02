Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Questionable for Monday's game
Ioannidis (shin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.
Ioannidis sustained the shin injury last week against the Cowboys and began the week not practicing, but was a limited participant Thursday. The Redskins decided to practice Saturday night, so it remains unclear whether the 24-year-old made further progress. Stacy McGee and Tim Settle would likely see increased snaps along Washington's defensive line if Ioannidis cannot suit up.
