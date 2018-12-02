Ioannidis (shin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Ioannidis sustained the shin injury last week against the Cowboys and began the week not practicing, but was a limited participant Thursday. The Redskins decided to practice Saturday night, so it remains unclear whether the 24-year-old made further progress. Stacy McGee and Tim Settle would likely see increased snaps along Washington's defensive line if Ioannidis cannot suit up.

