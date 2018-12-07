Ioannidis (shin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Ioannidis sat out Washington's loss to the Eagles last week, but appears to have a shot at retaking the field Sunday against the Giants. If the third-year veteran were unable to go, Tim Settle, Stacey McGee and Caleb Brantley would once again all benefit from increased snap availability.

